Outfitter Financial LLC Has $538,000 Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Omeros by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Omeros alerts:

Shares of OMER stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,958. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $944.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros Co. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,751,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, WBB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER).

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.