Outfitter Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Outfitter Financial LLC decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after buying an additional 1,004,852 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in CME Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,650,000 after purchasing an additional 865,745 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in CME Group by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,101,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,945,000 after purchasing an additional 491,700 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CME shares. dropped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $208.36. The stock had a trading volume of 78,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,730. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

