Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. upgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.52.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $24.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.23. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.