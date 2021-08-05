Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Owlet in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

OWLT opened at $9.04 on Thursday. Owlet has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

