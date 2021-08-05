Oxen (OXEN) Hits Market Cap of $42.87 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Oxen has a market cap of $42.87 million and approximately $93,335.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,769.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,823.56 or 0.06925665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.31 or 0.01342446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00353729 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00128759 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.90 or 0.00610511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.34 or 0.00344237 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.64 or 0.00291002 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,929,069 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

