Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of OXSQ opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 260.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%.

In other news, Director Steven P. Novak acquired 10,000 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,410 shares in the company, valued at $133,760.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXSQ. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.