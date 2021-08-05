PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in PACCAR by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 48,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 456.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $81.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $80.36 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.08.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

