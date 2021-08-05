Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 347.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,240 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.47% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 252.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 184.8% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $185,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PTBD stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $29.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.