Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PACB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

NASDAQ PACB opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at $10,592,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.4% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 33.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.