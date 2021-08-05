Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $307,000 in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,920,000 after purchasing an additional 581,851 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at $23,750,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after purchasing an additional 431,408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,875,000 after acquiring an additional 173,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 113,050 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,993,418.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GMS opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.10. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.96.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.