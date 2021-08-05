Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $315,000 Investment in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 124,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,782,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -4.08%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Truist Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

