Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Balchem by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $130.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $92.60 and a one year high of $139.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

