Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 76,897 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 96.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,897 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $108.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.31.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.