Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $298,000 Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,909 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Angi by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 215,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 112,112 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Angi by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Angi by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 75,452 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Angi Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.03.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANGI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Angi in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Angi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Angi Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

