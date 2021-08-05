Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Stock Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,951 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 21.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BXS shares. Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.10. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

