Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.83.

PAAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Pan American Silver stock traded down C$0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$33.77. 49,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,742. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$32.94 and a 12-month high of C$53.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

