Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Shares Down 0.7%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.77 and last traded at $20.77. 8,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 11,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Pan Pacific International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.14.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

