Pancake Bunny Reaches One Day Volume of $6.30 Million (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for $13.83 or 0.00036560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $6.30 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00060799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.55 or 0.00927012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00095797 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00043868 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

BUNNY is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

