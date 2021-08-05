Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $114.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 12,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 435,192 shares.The stock last traded at $117.00 and had previously closed at $115.15.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PZZA. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.57.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 46.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 18.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.85.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.