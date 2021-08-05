Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 3.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 11.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 13.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth $142,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PARR stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $869.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

