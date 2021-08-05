Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.72.

PXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

TSE:PXT opened at C$19.49 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.16. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 14.22.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$281.21 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 3.4880661 EPS for the current year.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.