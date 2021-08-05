Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Market Cap Reaches $32.28 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $25.05 or 0.00061071 BTC on major exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $32.28 million and approximately $47.56 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

