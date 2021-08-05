Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

PKOH opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $320.49 million, a P/E ratio of -849.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. Research analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 70.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 438,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 181,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the first quarter worth about $513,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.