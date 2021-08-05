Parkland (TSE:PKI) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Parkland (TSE:PKI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PKI. CIBC reiterated a na rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Parkland has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.64.

PKI opened at C$40.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$32.18 and a 1-year high of C$45.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.69.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.80 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

