Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Announces Earnings Results

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PSN traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. Parsons has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $45.01.

Get Parsons alerts:

PSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.