Partners Bancorp (PTRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of Partners Bancorp stock opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24. Partners Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $154.05 million, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Partners Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Partners Bancorp worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Partners Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

