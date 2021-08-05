Paya (PAYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Paya to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Paya has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. On average, analysts expect Paya to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PAYA opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.06.
About Paya
Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.
