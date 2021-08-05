Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PAYC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $438.06.

NYSE PAYC opened at $442.86 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $257.87 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 177.86, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.96.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $946,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

