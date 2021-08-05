PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman Sells 10,000 Shares

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PayPal stock opened at $275.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $323.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 19,558.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 377,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,395,000 after acquiring an additional 375,513 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,605,000 after acquiring an additional 191,729 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.