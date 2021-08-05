PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.0% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after buying an additional 369,419 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PayPal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,561,449. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $280.08. The company had a trading volume of 371,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,927,613. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.83. The stock has a market cap of $329.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

