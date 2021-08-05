PEAKDEFI Achieves Market Cap of $84.63 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $84.63 million and $753,732.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00061072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.16 or 0.00963438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00097968 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00044236 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 756,440,350 coins and its circulating supply is 308,466,538 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.