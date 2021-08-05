Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pearson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE PSO opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75. Pearson has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pearson by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pearson by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 67,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pearson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pearson by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 21,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

