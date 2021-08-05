Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Savills (LON:SVS)

Savills (LON:SVS)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.05% from the company’s current price.

LON:SVS traded up GBX 90.75 ($1.19) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,250.75 ($16.34). The stock had a trading volume of 422,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,948. Savills has a 1 year low of GBX 748.50 ($9.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,282 ($16.75). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,150.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92. The firm has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 26.11.

In other Savills news, insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total value of £665,791.44 ($869,860.78).

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

