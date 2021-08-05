Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells $1,245,441.12 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $1,245,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $1,141,218.75.

On Friday, May 14th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 13,478 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $594,649.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,274,918.40.

On Monday, June 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,145,760.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,052,531.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,512 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $2,367,825.84.

On Monday, May 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72.

Shares of PTON traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,710,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,936,058. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $62.50 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.05 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.23.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,704 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 25,057 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

