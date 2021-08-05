Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,300 ($16.98). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 1,300 ($16.98), with a volume of 769,761 shares trading hands.

PNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,072 ($14.01) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pennon Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of £3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,171.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 5th. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.97. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09%.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

