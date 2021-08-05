PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $154.44. 110,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,256,126. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $158.66. The firm has a market cap of $213.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

