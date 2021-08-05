Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.59, but opened at $19.84. Perion Network shares last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 6,602 shares changing hands.
The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PERI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.
The company has a market cap of $632.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23.
Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)
Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.
