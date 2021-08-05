Perrigo Company plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Perrigo has raised its dividend payment by 40.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE PRGO opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

