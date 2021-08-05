Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Raised by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,922,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,244,000 after buying an additional 711,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 384,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,223,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $251.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

