Pflug Koory LLC Buys New Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $223,388,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in NIKE by 93.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 53.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,878,000 after acquiring an additional 972,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NYSE:NKE opened at $171.91 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.08 and a fifty-two week high of $172.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $271.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

