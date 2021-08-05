Pflug Koory LLC Takes $39,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,593,851,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,664 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,878,000 after purchasing an additional 300,014 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $819,321,000 after purchasing an additional 262,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,072,000 after purchasing an additional 225,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $47.09 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

