Pflug Koory LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

SON opened at $63.31 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.04.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SON. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

