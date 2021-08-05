Pflug Koory LLC Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional raised its position in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE stock opened at $96.64 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $98.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.