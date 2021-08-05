Pflug Koory LLC Takes Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,147.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 46,766 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc Lemann acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,812,614.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,446. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $65.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.07. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.43%.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

