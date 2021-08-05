PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PG&E stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $8.49. 71,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,473,397. PG&E has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PG&E presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.93.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

