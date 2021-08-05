PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of PG&E stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $8.49. 71,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,473,397. PG&E has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.
PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
PG&E Company Profile
PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.
