Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $3.10 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 169.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

PHGUF remained flat at $$1.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.76 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

