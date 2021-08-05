Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSX. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.88.

PSX stock opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 7,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 69.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

