Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0139 on Top Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $166.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,921.91 or 1.00119881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00031582 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.14 or 0.01169820 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.36 or 0.00338524 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.58 or 0.00400222 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006039 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00068700 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004740 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,774,075 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.