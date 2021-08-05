PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) PT Raised to C$6.25 at BMO Capital Markets

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

PHXHF stock remained flat at $$3.22 during midday trading on Thursday. PHX Energy Services has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $3.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

