Physicians Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marriott International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,015,000 after buying an additional 175,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Marriott International by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.77. The stock had a trading volume of 177,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.16.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 118.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.59.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

